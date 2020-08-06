3 Louisville Soccer Players Dismissed After Party Leads to 29 COVID-19 Cases

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The University of Louisville has dismissed three players from its men's soccer program and suspended three more after the athletes were found to have held a party last weekend resulting in 29 positive cases of COVID-19, per the Louisville Courier-Journal's Cameron Teague Robinson.

The outbreak forced both men's and women's soccer, field hockey and volleyball programs on campus to temporarily shut down workouts. Kentucky had previously limited large gatherings to no more than 10 persons, per Teague Robinson.

Each of the students dismissed from the program had prior team violations, according to a release from the university.

"I'm extremely disappointed in these young men and particularly with the three that have been dismissed," men's soccer coach John Michael Hayden said . "They have demonstrated with their actions now and previously that they do not echo the culture of this program. Our student-athletes are held to a high standard of conduct as representatives of our program and university."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.