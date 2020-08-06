Steelers' Mike Tomlin Says Lack of Minority Coaches in NFL Is 'A Joke'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 6, 2020

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin looks on during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Gail Burton/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin lamented the continued lack of diversity among the NFL coaching ranks.

"Succinctly, we just have to be better. Why sugarcoat it, Nate," Tomlin said Thursday on NFL Network's Good Morning Football (around the five-minute mark). "There's less than half minority coaches in the NFL today than there was in 2007, when I got my job. So from that perspective, it is a joke, and it needs to be addressed."

Tomlin said the necessary parties are "working diligently" to resolve the issue but that the sign of any progress will ultimately come from the hiring of minority coaches.

               

