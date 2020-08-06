Notre Dame vs. Navy Football Game Won't Take Place for 1st Time in 93 Years

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

For the first time since 1927, Notre Dame and Navy will not play each other in football.

Navy was left off Notre Dame's revised 2020 schedule, which was released Thursday by the ACC. The Irish are joining the ACC for the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has essentially wiped out non-conference games across the country.

The ACC is planning to allow its members one non-conference game. Notre Dame's will be against Western Michigan on Sept. 19.

Notre Dame and Navy have one of college football's longest and most storied rivalries, though the Irish hold an overwhelming 79–13–1 record in their series. This year's game was originally supposed to take place Aug. 29 in Dublin, Ireland before being rescheduled to Sept. 5 or 6 at Navy.

"Obviously, many will be disappointed that our longstanding competitive streak with Notre Dame will be interrupted due to the scheduling circumstances imposed by the pandemic. However, we have agreed that Navy and Notre Dame will continue as one of college football's longest intersectional matchups through our extension and I appreciate Notre Dame making this a priority," Naval Academy Athletics Director Chet Gladchuk said in a statement.

The 93-year rivalry was the longest non-conference streak in college football.

Navy and Notre Dame are expected to resume their series in 2021. The two sides extended their series through 2032 as part of Thursday's announcement.