Ranking Every NBA Team's Ideal Closing Lineup in Orlando

0 of 22

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

Crunch-time lineups are not one-size-fits-all for most NBA teams.

Some squads default to a select group, usually one consisting of their five best healthy players. Many others are more methodical. Head coaches root their decisions in the moment, a response to whom the opposition is closing with or what their own team needs most.

These ideal crunch-time arrangements are presented with this limitation in mind: Not every close-game situation is created equally.

This search is more about identifying the best possible closing units that should see the most court time in tightly contested battles, across all different matchups. A vast majority of the selections are based on recent returns after parsing the clutch groupings deployed by the teams at Disney.

Every so often, though, a lesser-used arrangement will get the nod, either because injuries and inconsistent rotations demand judgment calls or because the lineup in question is too enticing.

Possession counts and net ratings will accompany each choice, but they do not factor heavily into the decision-making process. Most sample sizes aren't large enough to cull airtight conclusions—though it helps when they are—and the league is essentially playing out an entirely different season following a four-plus-month hiatus.

Players sidelined indefinitely are excluded from consideration. Yes, that means Ben Simmons. Injuries not yet deemed severe—like Jimmy Butler's sore right foot or Aaron Gordon's left hamstring—won't prevent those players from making the cut. Anyone nearing a return to action (Eric Gordon) is similarly eligible.

Pitting these fivesomes against one another entails no real science. Sample sizes are too disparate and, for the most part, haven't come against one another. The focus will be on why each team's lineup is assembled a certain way and what it has to offer.

Rankings will be determined by asking the following: Entering the final five minutes of a game in which neither side is ahead or behind by more than five points, which fivesome would you most want on the floor?