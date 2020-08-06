Ray Lewis' Sons Rahsaan, Rayshad to Transfer to Kentucky, Play as Walk-Ons

Tom R. Smedes/Associated Press

Rayshad Lewis and Rahsaan Lewis, sons of Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, are transferring to the University of Kentucky.

Rayshad and Rahsaan announced their decision to play for the Wildcats on social media:

Per the Associated Press, a spokesperson for Kentucky's football team said both players are confirmed walk-ons for the program.

Rayshad and Rahsaan both play wide receiver, though they also have experience on the defensive side of the ball.

Rayshad recorded 40 receptions and 406 yards as a freshman at Utah State in 2016. After sitting out 2017 following a transfer to Maryland, he moved to defensive back and kick returner in his first year with the Terrapins.

Moving back to receiver last year, he had three receptions for 13 yards in 10 games.

Rahsaan appeared in seven games at Central Florida as a freshman in 2018. He announced a transfer to Florida Atlantic in June 2019 and was able to appear in four games last season before redshirting after an Oct. 12 game against Middle Tennessee.

Rayshad will be immediately eligible to play for the Wildcats as a graduate transfer.

Kentucky is scheduled to begin the 2020 season on Sept. 12 against Florida at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.