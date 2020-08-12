Fantasy Football 2020: League-Winning Sleepers You Need to Know

1 of 4

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Drew Lock, Denver Broncos

Davenport listed 24 quarterbacks above Lock, and the 23-year-old's average draft position at Fantasy Pros ranks lower than that of 22 signal-callers. That likely means you can secure him late in deep drafts or on the waiver wire in others. Regardless, there's tremendous value there.

The 2019 second-round pick didn't put up big yardage numbers in his five starts down the stretch, but he has the arm and weapons to change that as a sophomore, with intriguing rookies Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler joining Pro Bowler Courtland Sutton and 2019 first-round tight end Noah Fant, who established oodles of chemistry with Lock late last year.

Look for new Broncos offensive coaches Pat Shurmur and Mike Shula to open up the offense and push Lock to move the ball down the field a lot more often in 2020, which should result in a steady influx of fantasy points.

The Missouri product has a lot to prove, but he could become a fantasy QB1 in 2020.

Sam Darnold, New York Jets

It's totally cool if you're done giving Darnold the benefit of the doubt, but the Jets quarterback's value stems from the notion that most of your competitors will feel the same way. And in the USC product's defense, he's never received much support in two NFL seasons.

Could that be different in 2020? The Jets have at least addressed a bad offensive line, running back Le'Veon Bell appears to be rejuvenated and the late-blooming Breshad Perriman could become an upgrade over departed overachiever Robby Anderson. The 2015 first-round pick exploded with 419 yards and five touchdowns in the final four weeks last year in Tampa.

Despite having the start of his season thwarted by a bout with mononucleosis, Darnold bolstered his rate-based statistics across the board in comparison to his rookie season but is going off the board as QB 28.

With more support, a better familiarity with Adam Gase's offense in their second year together and better luck from a health perspective, he could do some serious damage in Year 3.

Dwayne Haskins, Washington Football Team

Haskins is a deep sleeper, but his ceiling remains so high that he should be on your radar after he completed 72.1 percent of his passes and threw four touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 131.1 rating in his final two starts as a rookie.

The fact that Washington head coach Ron Rivera has suggested Haskins could have to fight Alex Smith for the starting job should only push the 2019 first-round pick further down rankings. Davenport lists him behind potential backup Nick Foles, while he ranks below Gardner Minshew II and right above Justin Herbert at Fantasy Pros.

But let's not forget that Haskins was a one-year starter at Ohio State. He was always going to need some time, and the chemistry he exhibited with college teammate Terry McLaurin last year was hard to ignore.

We've become accustomed to disregarding members of the untrustworthy Washington Football Team in the fantasy world, but Haskins should at least be on your watch list.