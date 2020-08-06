AEW Beats NXT in TV Ratings with Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin Main Event

Source: WWE.com

AEW once again prevailed over NXT in the latest round of the Wednesday night ratings war.

Per Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, AEW Dynamite topped NXT with an average of 901,000 viewers. NXT averaged 753,000 for the two-hour broadcast.



Both shows were built around championship matches in the main event. Jon Moxley retained the AEW world championship by defeating Darby Allin with the paradigm shift.

Prior to the show, AEW announced that MJF would be getting a title shot at All Out against the winner of the Moxley-Allin match.

All Out will be held on Sept. 5, with Moxley's championship defense against MJF the only match announced for the show thus far.

The other key segment on Dynamite saw Chris Jericho bring in Eric Bischoff to moderate the AEW Super Wednesday 2020 Debate between the Demo God and Orange Cassidy. It ended with Jake Hager laying out Cassidy before the Best Friends could make the save.

Jericho and Cassidy are scheduled to have a rematch on next week's episode of Dynamite. Jericho scored a victory in their first bout at Fyter Fest on July 8.

NXT continued its build toward NXT Takeover XXX on Aug. 22. Wednesday's show opened with Dakota Kai pinning Rhea Ripley to become the No. 1 contender for the women's title. She will challenge Io Shirai at the pay-per-view in two weeks.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Imperium retained the NXT tag team championships by defeating Undisputed Era in the main event match. Fabian Aichner pinned Bobby Fish amid a sea of chaos involving Adam Cole and Pat McAfee getting into a brawl as the match was happening.

The show ended with McAfee punting Cole in the head, leaving the former NXT champion laying on the ground.

Also on the show, NXT champion Keith Lee defeated Cameron Grimes in a non-title match. Karrion Kross appeared on the video screen afterward to formally challenge the Limitless one to a championship match at Takeover.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).