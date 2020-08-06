Gilbert Arenas: NBA Players I've Talked to in Bubble Acting Like 'Prima Donnas'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 6, 2020

Washington Wizards' Gilbert Arenas shoots a few baskets after basketball practice at the Siegal Center on the campus of Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2008. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber/Associated Press

Former All-Star guard Gilbert Arenas said the NBA's bubble environment has turned players who are used to a party lifestyle into "prima donnas."

Arenas told TMZ Sports in an interview released Thursday that the lack of sex is starting to take a toll.

"You're talking about grown men, 85 percent of them single and you have them locked up at Disney World?" Arenas said.

He added: "[They're] prima donnas right now."

Arenas also took a shot at Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams, who said he visited the Magic City strip club in Atlanta for food after leaving the bubble in Orlando for a funeral in July.

"I would never eat at a strip club. I don't go to the strip club to eat wings," Gilbert told TMZ. "I can go to Wing Stop for some wings. I go to the strip club to see strippers."

Williams apologized for his actions after Tuesday's loss to the Phoenix Suns.

"Well, in hindsight, I think as far as the public safety issue goes, I probably could have made a better-quality decision. I was a little naive in that aspect," he told reporters. "... After looking back on it, with everything going on in the world, the pandemic, maybe it wasn't the best-quality decision. I chalk it up at that, take my L and keep moving."

Arenas earned three All-NBA selections (one second-team and two third-team) and three All-Star selections during an 11-year career that included stops with the Golden State Warriors, Washington Wizards, Orlando Magic and Memphis Grizzlies.

He most recently played for the Enemies in the Big3 basketball league during its 2019 season.

