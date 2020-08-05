Video: Pat McAfee Punts Adam Cole in WWE NXT Appearance

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Former NFL punter and current ESPN analyst Pat McAfee still has a pretty good right leg. Just ask Adam Cole.

McAfee appeared on WWE NXT Wednesday night and introduced Cole to his former moneymaker:

That couldn't have felt good.

The bad blood is either real between McAfee and Cole or it's very carefully curated after Cole appeared on McAfee's show last week and things turned confrontational (things get testy and NSFW around the 12:45 mark):

So it wasn't terribly surprising to see McAfee and Cole go at it Wednesday night. Cole got the worse of the exchange.