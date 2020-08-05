LA County Health Director: 8 UCLA Football Players Tested Positive for COVID-19

Eight UCLA Bruins football players reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.  

Eric Sondheimer of the Los Angeles Times reported L.A. County Health Director Barbara Ferrer revealed as much Wednesday.

This comes with uncertainty looming about whether there will be a 2020 college football season at all. Ryan Kartje of the Los Angeles Times noted the NCAA Board of Governors ruled that the NCAA's three divisions must decide whether to hold fall championships by Aug. 21.

Division II and Division III each announced Wednesday they would not hold fall championships as originally scheduled.

As for UCLA's conference, the Pac-12, a number of players threatened to sit out the season in a #WeAreUnited group unless demands were met, such as addressing racism within college sports and society, establishing clear COVID-19 safety measures and allowing for the ability to make money through name, image and likeness rights.

The athletes listed their demands on the Players' Tribune.

What's more, the Pac-12 announced it will play a conference-only football schedule in 2020, meaning marquee nonconference games such as Ohio State against Oregon and Michigan against Washington were scratched. Each team will play 10 games, and the season's start date was pushed back to Sept. 26.

UCLA is scheduled to start with a rivalry showdown against USC.

