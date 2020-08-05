Report: Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez Take VIP Tour of Citi Field amid Mets Bid

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 5, 2020

Jennifer Lopez, left, and Alex Rodriguez arrive at the
Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez reportedly took a "VIP tour" of Citi Field Wednesday as the pair looks to purchase the New York Mets, according to TMZ Sports.

Rodriguez and Lopez reportedly are investing $225-300 million of their own money to becoming controlling owners of the Mets, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, while bringing in partners to come close to the nearly $2 billion likely needed to buy the team. 

They were one of seven groups pre-approved by Major League Baseball to bid on the team.

While other bidders, including Steven Cohen, might have more money to offer, Rodriguez and Lopez have done their due diligence. They have even looked into developing the area around Citi Field.

The latest tour—with the Mets out of town facing the Washington Nationals—is another sign the couple is serious about buying the team.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Rob Manfred: MLB 'Encouraged' by Lack of Cross-Contamination with COVID-19

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Rob Manfred: MLB 'Encouraged' by Lack of Cross-Contamination with COVID-19

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Juan Soto Debuts Tonight

    Nats star will bat fourth and play left field against the Mets after missing start of the season

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Juan Soto Debuts Tonight

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Fantasy Baseball Mailbag 📬

    Are James Paxton's struggles for real? Which rising prospects should you start? @JoelReuter answers your questions 📲

    New York Mets logo
    New York Mets

    Fantasy Baseball Mailbag 📬

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report

    Kendrick Homers, Soto Dances, Nats Beat Mets 5-3

    New York Mets logo
    New York Mets

    Kendrick Homers, Soto Dances, Nats Beat Mets 5-3

    Houston Chronicle
    via Houston Chronicle