Report: Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez Take VIP Tour of Citi Field amid Mets Bid

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez reportedly took a "VIP tour" of Citi Field Wednesday as the pair looks to purchase the New York Mets, according to TMZ Sports.

Rodriguez and Lopez reportedly are investing $225-300 million of their own money to becoming controlling owners of the Mets, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, while bringing in partners to come close to the nearly $2 billion likely needed to buy the team.

They were one of seven groups pre-approved by Major League Baseball to bid on the team.

While other bidders, including Steven Cohen, might have more money to offer, Rodriguez and Lopez have done their due diligence. They have even looked into developing the area around Citi Field.

The latest tour—with the Mets out of town facing the Washington Nationals—is another sign the couple is serious about buying the team.