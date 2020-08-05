Chris Bosh Says San Antonio 'Might Be the Most Difficult' NBA City to Play In

Joe Skipper/Associated Press

Former NBA star Chris Bosh had plenty of experience playing in San Antonio—he faced the Spurs twice in the NBA Finals with the Miami Heat, going 1-1 in those matchups.

And he wrote in his newsletter, The Last Chip, that San Antonio "very well might be the most difficult basketball town in the world." Part of his reasoning:

"Let's start with the stadium: The AT&T Center is next door to a barn. Seriously—the SA Rodeo is a half-mile away from where the Spurs play their games. It even shares a parking lot with their practice facility, where we had our shootarounds. So the minute I knew we were going to be facing them, one of my first thoughts was: That's a few hours in the bug den. The horseflies from the stables like to migrate onto the court. It's hard enough to stay focused in the run-up to a game. Imagine trying to do it with insects zipping around you."

