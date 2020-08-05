Raiders Rumors: Jeremy Hill Released 3 Days After Signing Contract

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 5, 2020

New England Patriots' Jeremy Hill runs against the Houston Texans during an NFL football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
Winslow Townson/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders released veteran running back Jeremy Hill on Wednesday, according to Vic Tafur of The Athletic.

Hill's tenure with the Raiders lasted all of three days after his signing was announced Monday.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

