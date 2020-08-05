Fantasy Alert: Ronald Jones Main Bucs RB; LeSean McCoy Will Find 'Niche'

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians told reporters Wednesday running back Ronald Jones II will be the "main guy" in the Bucs' backfield during the 2020 NFL season.

Arians explained other members of the rotation, including recent free-agent signing LeSean McCoy and rookie Ke'Shawn Vaughn, will fight for playing time during training camp. He expects McCoy will "find his niche easily," though.

The crowded backfield could make it difficult for any of the three backs to post monster fantasy numbers as part of the revamped Tampa offense led by quarterback Tom Brady.

