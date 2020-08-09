Ranking LaMelo Ball's Best and Worst Landing Spots in 2020 NBA Draft

10 of 10

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

It's easy and lazy to question LaMelo Ball's fit on a team because of Stephen Curry's presence.

Sure, they're both considered point guards. But in 2018-19, Curry's last full season, he finished second in the league in possessions per game shooting off screens, and to no surprise, he graded in the 97th percentile. He also shot 44.8 percent out of spot-ups. And as he continues aging into his 30s, it makes sense for coach Steve Kerr to monitor the All-Star's on-ball reps and preserve his burst.

Meanwhile, though landing in Golden State would mean Ball would have to sacrifice his statistics early on, the Warriors offer a situation that would allow the 19-year-old ball-handler to play to his strengths as a setup passer.

He only shot 37.7 percent with in the NBL, a result of having to carry an offense. At this stage, Ball lacks a reliable jump shot and the strength to separate or consistently finish through contact. But in Golden State, he could focus on playmaking with Curry and Klay Thompson—two of the league's all-time elite shooters—running beside him on each wing.

They're going to make him a better point guard. Playing for Kerr with Curry, Thompson and Draymond Green, who has an aggressive leadership approach, should also deter Ball from slipping into old bad habits of over-dribbling or forcing hero pull-ups.

The Warriors had a top-10 defense in 2018-19 as well. Golden State has the best lineup to mask Ball's struggles containing penetration around the perimeter.

He would have to adjust mentally to a new type of role. But by the time he's eligible for an extension, Curry could be around age 35, and Ball's responsibilities and usage would increase. And at that point, after a few seasons in the league with playoff experience, Ball should be a more polished overall player on a winning team.

Stats courtesy of NBA.com, ESPN.

