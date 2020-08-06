NBA Preview for Aug. 6: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Daily Fantasy Picks, Odds

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Six more games are on the slate for Thursday, as the NBA speeds toward the completion of the seeding round.

The restart has been a dream for hoop junkies, with the removal of bottom-feeders almost guaranteeing each game comes down to the wire. It's also added to the excitement of the wagering community, since there are money-making opportunities every day if you handle your bets just right.

We have everything you need to know about Thursday's schedule—including broadcast information and the latest lines from Vegas Insider—below, followed by our favorite daily fantasy plays.

Broadcast Schedule, Latest Odds for Aug. 6 NBA Slate

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Live Stream: League Pass

Odds: Pelicans -4



Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks



Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: Watch TNT

Odds: No line



Indiana Pacers vs. Phoenix Suns



Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: Locally on Fox Sports Indiana or Fox Sports Arizona



Live Stream: League Pass

Odds: Pacers -3

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks



Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: Watch TNT

Odds: Clippers -4



Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets



Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Locally on NBC Sports Northwest or Altitude Sports

Live Stream: League Pass

Odds: No line



Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets



Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: Watch TNT

Odds: No line



Daily Fantasy Recommendations

The Star: Devin Booker, SG, Phoenix Suns ($8,000 on FanDuel; $8,300 on DraftKings)



The Suns entered the bubble with their backs against the ropes, so Devin Booker naturally came out swinging. He's been delivering haymakers ever since.

The All-Star scoring guard has propelled Phoenix to a 3-0 start, and each outing proves more proficient than the last.

Booker opened with 27 points and four assists, then went for 30 and four, respectively, his next time out. His last game was his most impressive yet, as he took down the Clippers with a masterful 35-point performance that also featured eight assists, six threes, four rebounds and one beautiful buzzer-beater.

"I'm happy for him, I am, but he'd be the first one to tell you—we're not done," Suns coach Monty Williams told reporters. "We got more work. We're not gonna rest in this moment."

That's another way of saying the 23-year-old's best may still be yet to come. The Suns could be in a track meet against the Domantas Sabonis-less Pacers on Thursday, and Booker will be leading the way.

The Sleeper: Michael Porter Jr., PF, Denver Nuggets ($5,500 on FD; $6,400 on DK)

It's hard to imagine anyone is sleeping on Michael Porter Jr. following his last two outings, but despite having the numbers of a star, he isn't priced near that category.

Finally entrusted with a substantial workload—mostly out of necessity due to Denver's depleted roster—the 22-year-old looks like a player who was once regarded as the best prospect in his class.

Two games ago, Porter torched the Oklahoma City Thunder for 37 points (12-of-16 from the field, 4-of-6 from deep) and 12 rebounds. On Wednesday, he put another 30 points (with five threes) and 15 rebounds on the San Antonio Spurs.

"To follow up a really good game against Oklahoma City with a performance of 30 and 15 shows you the talent he has and his understanding of, 'I have to bring it every night,'" Nuggets coach Michael Malone told reporters. "Great players bring it every single night."

It will take time before anyone knows for sure whether Porter can produce star-caliber stats night after night, but betting on him to continue having the hot hand against a porous Portland defense feels like an easy call, especially at this price.

The Bargain: Gary Trent Jr., SG, Portland Trail Blazers ($3,900 on FD; $4,400 on DK)

The differences inside the NBA bubble run a lot deeper than the aesthetics. As Porter himself has shown, opportunities have changed.

That's also true for Gary Trent Jr., who hasn't logged fewer than 26 minutes in any of Portland's three games since the restart and has topped 33 minutes each of his last two times out.

The 21-year-old has used that extra floor time to do what he does best: light the lamp from distance. He's actually tied for the bubble lead with 15 triples, and he's splashed them at an absurd rate of 60 percent.

As NBC Sports Northwest's Mike Richman observed, Trent's identity has changed since his arrival in Orlando, Florida:

"He has grown into an essential contributor after beginning the year as a developmental piece at the end of the rotation. In Portland's first game it was Trent Jr. who was tasked with slowing down [Ja] Morant in overtime as the Blazers clawed out an all important win over the Grizzlies. Then against Boston, Trent Jr. shot an absurd 7-for-11 from beyond the arc to help the Blazers stay afloat before their late rally fell short."

Three-bombs should be landing early and often in what seems destined to be a high-scoring affair between the Blazers and Nuggets. Even with a horde of good-to-great snipers in this game, Trent's red-hot rocket launcher could take center stage.