PGA Championship 2020: Tee Times, Date, TV Schedule and Prize Money

Typically, August is about the time of year that golf's major tournaments are wrapping up. That is, if all four haven't already happened. But 2020 isn't like most years.

Instead, the first golf major of the year is just about to get underway, as the PGA Championship is set to begin Thursday. The Open Championship was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, while the U.S. Open was rescheduled for Sept. 17-20 and the Masters Tournament was moved to Nov. 12-15.

There also won't be fans at this year's PGA Championship (like every tournament since the season resumed in June), which means the atmosphere won't quite be the same as most years. It's also being held at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, which has never previously held the event.

Here's everything else you need to know about the upcoming PGA Championship.

PGA Championship Information

Dates: August 6-9

TV: ESPN (Thursday and Friday 4-10 p.m. ET, Saturday 1-4 p.m. ET, Sunday noon-3 p.m. ET), CBS (Saturday, 4-10 p.m. ET, Sunday 3-9 p.m. ET)

Tee Times: A complete list of Thursday and Friday tee times can be found at PGATour.com.

Prize Money: The winner receives $1.98 million of the $11 million total purse.

Thursday Groupings to Watch

Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose, 11:22 a.m. ET

The trio of Spieth, Johnson and Rose has combined for five victories at major tournaments. Spieth has three of those wins (2015 Masters Tournament, 2015 U.S. Open and 2017 The Open Championship), while Rose and Johnson are former U.S. Open champions, winning in 2013 and 2016, respectively.

It's possible that any of these three golfers could have a strong weekend and add another major victory to his list of accolades. Of this group, Johnson may have the best chance, as he enters the tournament as the No. 5-ranked golfer in the world and is the only one with a PGA Tour victory in 2020 (the Travelers Championship in June).

Rose played some solid rounds in mid-June, but he's had some recent struggles, missing the cut at his last three tournaments. But this could be an opportunity for him to bounce back while playing alongside some strong competition.

Spieth hasn't notched a PGA victory since the 2017 The Open Championship, so he's clearly overdue. Still only 27, he needs a PGA Championship victory to complete a career Grand Slam, but he has yet to finish in the top five at a tournament this season.

So, there are plenty of storylines to watch with this group in the early days of the tournament, as they'll all try to put themselves in a position to contend throughout the weekend.

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, 11:33 a.m. ET

One of the best golfers of all time playing with two of the top golfers in the world today? This is a group that's an obvious choice to watch during Thursday's opening round.

Woods is in pursuit of his 16th win at a major tournament. He ended an 11-year drought in 2019 when he won the Masters Tournament. He's had recent success at the PGA Championship, placing second in 2018, but this will be only his second tournament since February (he finished tied for 40th at last month's Memorial Tournament).

McIlroy is a four-time major winner, which includes two victories at the PGA Championship (2012 and 2014). The No. 3-ranked golfer in the world will be looking to end a six-year major drought and win his first PGA tournament of 2020.

This will be Thomas' first tournament as the No. 1-ranked golfer since the last time he held the spot in 2018. He's coming off a win at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational and is looking to win his second major tournament (his first was the 2017 PGA Championship).

Of all the groups, this could be the most entertaining one to watch as things get underway Thursday.

Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, 4:58 p.m. ET

If you're looking for action later in the day, this is a group that could provide some excitement.

Rahm became the No. 1 golfer in the world when he won the Memorial Tournament on July 19. Although the 25-year-old fell to No. 2 after placing tied for 52nd at last week's FedEx St. Jude Invitational, he's still having a strong year and appears to be getting closer to notching his first victory at a major tournament.

Playing with Rahm will be a pair of veterans with plenty of experience. Mickelson, a five-time major champion, is coming off a strong showing at the FedEx St. Jude Invitational, in which he tied for second. Garcia won the 2017 Masters and, like Mickelson, has been a pro since the 1990s.

While Mickelson and Garcia may be in the later stages of their PGA Tour careers, they can still put together solid rounds, especially Mickelson, as he showed last week. And with Rahm always a candidate to play well, this is a group that could make some noise in the early rounds of the tournament.