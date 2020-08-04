Astros' Roberto Osuna Reportedly Needs Tommy John Surgery for Elbow Injury

Blake SchusterAnalyst IIAugust 4, 2020

Houston Astros relief pitcher Roberto Osuna throws during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Houston Astros closer Roberto Osuna may be done for the rest of 2020 and then some. 

According to Mark Berman of Fox 26, Osuna has been told he needs Tommy John surgery to repair his elbow. The closer is reportedly seeking a second opinion. 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

