Astros' Roberto Osuna Reportedly Needs Tommy John Surgery for Elbow Injury

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Houston Astros closer Roberto Osuna may be done for the rest of 2020 and then some.

According to Mark Berman of Fox 26, Osuna has been told he needs Tommy John surgery to repair his elbow. The closer is reportedly seeking a second opinion.

