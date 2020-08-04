Davante Adams Says 'Everyone' Expected Packers to Take WR in 2020 NFL Draft

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers' draft came and went without general manager Brian Gutekunst choosing a wide receiver, a fact that surprised the Pack's No. 1 wideout, Davante Adams.

Zach Kruse of Packers Wire provided Adams' comments to reporters on Tuesday:

The Packers took nine players, led by quarterback Jordan Love with the 26th overall pick. They also took Boston College running back A.J. Dillon with their second-round selection before choosing three offensive linemen, a tight end, a defensive end, a linebacker and a safety.

Adams had more than twice as many targets (127) as the next-closest wide receiver (Marquez Valdes-Scantling, with 56) despite missing four games with a right turf toe injury. Running back Aaron Jones was second overall with 68 targets, and tight end Jimmy Graham, who is now a Chicago Bear, was third with 60.

In other words, the Packers heavily relied on Adams in their passing attack, to the point where adding a wideout this offseason to alleviate some pressure seemed like a formality.

That did not happen, however, as the Packers opted to fill out their roster elsewhere.

The Packers' pass-catching core certainly isn't bereft of talent and potential, and that's largely because of the impressive Allen Lazard, who had 35 catches for 477 yards and three touchdowns on just 52 targets.

