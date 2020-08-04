LeBron James After Lakers Clinch No. 1 Seed: 'They Said I Couldn't Do It'

Kim Klement/Associated Press

One of the most storied franchises in NBA history, currently led by two of the sport's top players, clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference on Wednesday, and LeBron James quickly boasted about previously being told he wouldn't succeed.

The 17-year veteran told reporters he was going to "enjoy this one" after his team captured the top seed in the West for the first time since 2010, shouting out his doubters in the process.

“They said I couldn’t do it," James quipped.

Of course, the Lakers have long been considered a favorite to win the NBA title in 2020 since the season began.

That's not to say James' accomplishment isn't worth celebrating. The Lakers had to learn to play with an overhauled roster, deal with the death of their friend and icon Kobe Bryant and stay in game shape throughout a pandemic that put basketball on hold for more than 140 days.

In a league that already leaves little time for enjoying wins, the Lakers deserve to feel good after clinching the top seed. After all, James missed the playoffs last year with Los Angeles finishing 10th in the conference.

It's just that the list of non-believers in 2020 may be too small to matter. Nonetheless, James is glad to have proved them wrong.