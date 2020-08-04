Matthew Stafford Removed from Lions' COVID-19 List After False Positive Test

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford does not have COVID-19, and the team has added him back onto the active roster following a false positive test result last week.

Stafford was originally reported to have tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday, which forced the team to place him on the reserve/COVID-19 list. On Tuesday, the Lions announced multiple additional tests taken by Stafford returned negative, with his family members also testing negative.

The team said he had not previously contracted the virus.

An Instagram post from Stafford's wife, Kelly, detailed what the past few days have been like for their family and called out the NFL for releasing their information before reaching a conclusive result:

In order for a team to remove a player from the reserve/COVID-19 list, a player must receive two negative tests. In Stafford's case, the Lions say he tested negative twice before the false positive then tested negative three more times after.

The concern in Detroit is understandable. Multiple Lions players have tested positive for the coronavirus including the likes of wideout Kenny Golladay, tight end T.J. Hockenson and cornerback Justin Coleman.

Quarterback depth isn't exactly a strong suit for the Lions either. Chase Daniel and David Blough are the only two other QBs currently listed on Detroit's depth chart. Blough went winless in five starts last season with 984 passing yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions.

While Daniel has been in the NFL since 2010, his record isn't much better. The Mizzou alum has started five total games with a 2-3 record. He's compiled 1,430 passing yards over his career with seven touchdowns and five interceptions. This season will mark his first with the Lions.