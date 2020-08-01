Matthew Stafford Placed on COVID-19 List by Lions Ahead of Training Camp

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorAugust 1, 2020

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) against the Oakland Raiders during an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
John Hefti/Associated Press

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Placement on the list means a player either (a) has tested positive for COVID-19 or (b) has been quarantined after "having been in contact with an infected person or persons," per Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports:

"The new reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, his club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Clubs may not disclose whether a player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19."

The reason for Stafford's placement on the list has not been disclosed.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press outlined the Lions' recent COVID-19 testing schedule:

"Lions took COVID tests Tuesday and Wednesday, another one Friday. Presumably, Stafford's Friday test came back positive. Today was the day players were allowed into the building for physicals, equipment...

"Or Stafford was around someone who tested positive in the last few days."

Stafford, whom the Lions took No. 1 overall in the 2009 NFL draft, has played 12 seasons since playing college ball for Georgia.

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

