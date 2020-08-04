PGA Championship 2020 Odds: Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas Enter as Favorites

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The top golfers in the world will finally get a chance to compete for a major in 2020 at this week's PGA Championship.

Brooks Koepka is the current favorite for the event, which kicks off Thursday at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

Koepka is yet to win an event this year and has missed the cut in two of his last four starts, but he finished tied for second at last week's World Golf Championship - St. Jude Invitational. More importantly, he's won each of the last two PGA Championships and has four majors overall, making him dangerous in any big event.

Justin Thomas has the second-best odds as the No. 1 player in the world after last week's St. Jude Invitational victory. The 27-year-old is playing as well as anyone in the sport and already proved he can win this event in 2017.

Tiger Woods only has one start since play resumed—a tie for 40th at the Memorial Tournament—but he is listed at 30-1 to win his 16th career major.

Notable Odds

Brooks Koepka: 10-1

Justin Thomas: 12-1

Rory McIlroy: 14-1

Jon Rahm: 15-1

Bryson DeChambeau: 17-1

Patrick Cantlay: 22-1

Dustin Johnson: 22-1

Tiger Woods: 30-1

Webb Simpson: 30-1

Collin Morikawa: 33-1

Tony Finau: 35-1

Jason Day: 35-1

Hideki Matsuyama: 40-1

Rickie Fowler: 45-1

Patrick Reed: 45-1

Jordan Spieth: 50-1

Justin Rose: 50-1

Adam Scott: 50-1

Sergio Garcia: 80-1

Phil Mickelson: 100-1

Matt Kuchar: 100-1

