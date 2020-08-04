Video: Pirates vs. Twins Game Delayed by Flying Drone at Target Field

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 4, 2020

The Minnesota Twins play an intrasquad game at Target Field at baseball camp Monday, July 13, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

An already unpredictable 2020 MLB season just got a little weirder.

Tuesday's game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Minnesota Twins was delayed when a drone flew overhead at Target Field.

According to The Athletic's Dan Hayes, players in one of the bullpens threw baseballs at the drone but were unable to connect. The device flew out of sight around one of the parking lots outside of the stadium.

The Trevor Bauer jokes basically write themselves.

Fans are prohibited from attending games for the foreseeable future amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Perhaps somebody wanted to get a bird's-eye view of the action in Minneapolis.     

