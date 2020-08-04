Jalen Ramsey on Status of Rams Contract Extension Talks: 'I Don't Know'

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams fans aren't alone in wondering how close Jalen Ramsey is to an extension. The cornerback doesn't seem to have much info, either.

Pressed on the issue at training camp Tuesday, Ramsey told reporters he's letting the front office deal with his agent. The star defender expanded on his thoughts via Twitter shortly after:

The Rams typically announce contract extensions before the season, according to Los Angeles Daily News reporter Kevin Modesti.

Ramsey reportedly left his media availability session early after receiving multiple questions about his contract, which is set to expire after this season.

"I'm trying to be a leader on the team," Ramsey said before walking away from the call. "If it comes, it comes. It's going to be a surprise to me like it's going to be a surprise to y'all."

If and when Ramsey signs his next deal, it's expected to make him the highest-paid player at his position.

Spotrac pegs Ramsey's market value at $16.7 million per year and predicts he'll sign for five years, $83.7 million.

Philadelphia Eagles corner Darius Slay is the highest-paid cornerback with an average annual value of $16.683 million.

Ramsey joined the Rams early in the 2019 season after the Jacksonville Jaguars traded him for first-round picks in 2020 and 2021 along with a fourth-rounder in 2021. The Jags used the first pick in that deal to draft LSU's K'Lavon Chaisson this past April.

In turn, Los Angeles acquired a three-time Pro Bowler and 2017 First-Team All-Pro who instantly upgraded its secondary. The Rams went from the 19th-ranked defense in the NFL (14th in passing defense) in 2018 to the 13th-ranked defense (12th in passing defense) last year.

A large payday is inevitable, even if the cornerback doesn't know when to expect it.