Cowboys' Amari Cooper Expects Him, CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup to Be 1K-Yard WRs

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys' Amari Cooper has high expectations for the team's group of wide receivers, which is also headlined by Michael Gallup and rookie CeeDee Lamb, heading into the 2020 NFL season.

"I think the expectation is to have three 1,000-yard receivers this year," Cooper told reporters Tuesday.

Cooper and Gallup each topped 1,100 receiving yards for Dallas last season. Randall Cobb, who signed with the Houston Texans in April, served as the third option and racked up 828 yards.

It's a realistic target, and Lamb has the skill set to make an immediate impact at the pro level after a standout collegiate career at the University of Oklahoma.

The 21-year-old Louisiana native recorded 173 receptions for 3,292 yards and 32 touchdowns in 40 games across three seasons with the Sooners. He's a serious big-play weapon with eight TDs of at least 39 yards during his final college season.

Lamb isn't shying away from setting his own sky-high goals, either. He told Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram he's aiming to match or exceed the contributions Michael Irvin made in Dallas.

"Be a Hall of Famer," Lamb said about his career aspirations in June. "Have as much of an impact or more that Michael had on the game and on America's Team. I want to be on a team that makes unbelievable memories together. I feel like that is what we are going to do here. I can't wait."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Between that group of receivers, quarterback Dak Prescott, running back Ezekiel Elliott and one of the NFL's best offensive lines, the Cowboys should once again be among the league's top scoring teams. They finished sixth in points per game last year.

Dallas is set to open the regular season Sept. 13 with a road game against the Los Angeles Rams.