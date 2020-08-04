LeSean McCoy Talks Signing Contract with Tom Brady's Bucs amid Eagles Interest

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

LeSean McCoy has officially signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he also had an option to return to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The veteran running back said Tuesday the Eagles had solid interest and the team was "another big [option] that I really wanted to explore," via James Palmer of NFL Network. However, the Buccaneers ended up being the best option for him.

"I'm in Tampa. Nice weather and I'm playing with Tom Brady," McCoy said. "How can you beat that?"

