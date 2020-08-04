Tom Brady Responds to Michael Strahan's Birthday Troll over Super Bowl Photo

Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

Tom Brady had a quick comeback for Michael Strahan, who trolled him on social media for his birthday Monday:

Strahan and the New York Giants got the better of Brady in Super Bowl XLII, beating a New England Patriots squad that went undefeated during the 2007 season. It was the final game of Strahan's Hall of Fame career.

Brady seems to be taking the loss in stride, especially since he has six other Super Bowl titles in his career. More than 12 years removed from that loss to the Giants, the quarterback is still going strong after signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a free agent.

Though Strahan lasted 15 years in the NFL and has put together a successful second career as a television personality, the fact Brady is still suiting up after turning 43 is impressive.