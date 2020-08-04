Shane McMahon Embraces the Weird with Raw Underground; More WWE Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

In a bold move to spark fan attention, WWE promised a big change and delivered, with Shane McMahon returning to introduce Raw Underground to the world.

The concept was focused on pure destruction. A ring with no ropes was set up, allowing performers to step in and truly fight. McMahon wanted everyone to see what WWE Superstars could do in a real fight.

From the debut of Dabba-Kato to the dominant showings of Erik and Dolph Ziggler, many thrived in this new environment. However, no one made their mark quite like MVP, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin. The Hurt Business took over Raw Underground.

Throughout the night, more weirdness spread as the lights went out throughout. It was later revealed that a group of masked men were sabotaging the equipment, including throwing Molotov cocktails at a generator.

The more straightforward moments of the night focused on some of the best talent in WWE. Drew McIntyre continued his impressive run with a promo on Randy Orton that no one will forget, while Shayna Baszler made a drastic change in perspective by choosing to align herself with Asuka against Bayley and Sasha Banks.

This night was one to remember. While it is hard to say truly if that is a good or bad thing, what mattered to WWE was that everyone was talking about it all.