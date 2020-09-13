Angels' Albert Pujols Ties Willie Mays for 5th on MLB's Career Home Run List

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Only four players in Major League Baseball history have hit more home runs than Albert Pujols.

The Los Angeles Angels first baseman hit the 660th long ball of his illustrious career on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, tying Willie Mays for fifth place on the all-time list.

Only Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755), Babe Ruth (714) and Alex Rodriguez (696) have hit more home runs than Pujols.

While the 40-year-old is no longer the dominant force he was in his prime on the St. Louis Cardinals, there is no questioning his status as one of the best players of his generation.

Pujols is a two-time World Series champion, three-time National League MVP, 10-time All-Star, six-time Silver Slugger and two-time Gold Glover. He has established his place in baseball history as an all-around player who can impact the game in a number of ways.

His power stands out given his position on the all-time homer list, but he led the league with a .359 batting average in 2003 in one of 10 seasons he finished with a mark above .300.

The Gold Gloves are a testament to his fielding ability, and his championships and 2004 National League Championship Series MVP highlights how clutch he was in his prime.

All that was left to accomplish from an individual perspective when he joined the Angels prior to the 2012 season was to move up the all-time lists. Pujols is 15th in hits, fifth in total bases, fifth in doubles and third in RBI.

Sunday's long ball means he is in the top five in the home run list as well.

The next stop is the Hall of Fame.