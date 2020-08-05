Ranking the Top 25 NHL Players Playing in the 2020 Postseason

1 of 6

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

25. Jared Spurgeon, D, Minnesota Wild

On a team that's short on star power, the Edmonton native plays some of his best hockey at Rogers Place, where the Wild are playing the Vancouver Canucks in preliminary-round action.

An undersized defenseman who's effective at both ends of the ice, Spurgeon scored a hat trick in Edmonton against the Oilers on Feb. 21. In Game 1 against Vancouver, he chipped in two goals and an assist in Minnesota's 3-0 victory.

24. Matthew Tkachuk, LW, Calgary Flames

In Game 1 of the qualifying-round series between the Flames and the Winnipeg Jets, Tkachuk was at the center of controversy when Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice accused him of deliberately injuring Jets center Mark Scheifele with a skate blade to the back of the leg.

Tkachuk pled innocence, but history shows he is at his best when he plays on the edge—and is effective at throwing opponents off their game when he does so. He's also no slouch offensively; he led the Flames in regular-season scoring with 61 points in 69 games.

23. Taylor Hall, LW, Arizona Coyotes

Hall won the Hart Trophy as the NHL's most valuable player in 2017-18, but the 2010 first overall draft pick had just five career playoff games on his 10-season resume before this summer.

Hall is known as a lucky charm for the draft lottery, but this year the impending unrestricted free agent would love to show he can be a playoff game-breaker, too. He got off to a good start with two assists in Arizona's 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators in Game 1—the Coyotes' first (sort of) postseason win since 2011-12.

22. Jonathan Huberdeau, LW, Florida Panthers

Over the past two seasons, Huberdeau has established himself as a top scorer. He also scored the Panthers' only goal in their series-opening loss to the New York Islanders and added an assist in Game 2.

The Islanders are a tight defensive team, so offensive opportunities are at a premium in this series. The Panthers are already in a 2-0 hole, but their best chance to advance lies with the blade of Huberdeau's stick.

21. Auston Matthews, C, Toronto Maple Leafs

Matthews' 47 goals and 80 points this season were both career highs, and that goal total ranked him third in the league when the season was paused.

Despite leading his team with six shots in Game 1 against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Matthews and the Maple Leafs suffered a power outage. He got the scoring started and added an assist Tuesday when the Leafs evened the series with a 3-0 win.