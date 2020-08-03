Derek Jeter Says Marlins' COVID-19 Outbreak Not Result of 'Salacious Activity'

John Raoux/Associated Press

Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter said Monday that the organization's breakout of COVID-19 cases—at least 18 players on the team have tested positive—was not the result of "salacious activity."

"There is no way to identify how this got into our clubhouse," he told reporters. "Our guys were not running around town in Atlanta. We did have a couple individuals leave the hotel. We had guys leave to get coffee, get clothes. No salacious activity."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

