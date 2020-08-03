Derek Jeter Says Marlins' COVID-19 Outbreak Not Result of 'Salacious Activity'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 3, 2020

Derek Jeter CEO and part owner of the Miami Marlins leaves a meeting during MLB baseball owners meetings, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux/Associated Press

Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter said Monday that the organization's breakout of COVID-19 cases—at least 18 players on the team have tested positive—was not the result of "salacious activity." 

"There is no way to identify how this got into our clubhouse," he told reporters. "Our guys were not running around town in Atlanta. We did have a couple individuals leave the hotel. We had guys leave to get coffee, get clothes. No salacious activity."

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Report: Angels to Call Up Jo Adell

    ➡️ MLB’s No. 5 overall prospect 💪 Slugger with 5-tool potential

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Angels to Call Up Jo Adell

    Jeff Todd
    via MLB Trade Rumors

    Field of Dreams Game Canceled

    ‘Not believed to be tied to additional positive tests’

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Field of Dreams Game Canceled

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    13 Cardinals Have COVID-19

    Cardinals-Tigers series has been postponed

    MLB logo
    MLB

    13 Cardinals Have COVID-19

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Cardinals Players Went to a Casino

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Cardinals Players Went to a Casino

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report