Report: MLB's Field of Dreams Game Between Cardinals, White Sox Canceled

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 3, 2020

A ball is seen in the dugout with a St. Louis Cardinals hat during the fifth inning of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Arizona Diamondbacks Friday, July 12, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The Field of Dreams game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago White Sox has reportedly been called off.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, MLB canceled the game that was scheduled for Aug. 13 in Dyersville, Iowa, because it posed "a logistical problem." Rosenthal noted the cancellation was not because of the COVID-19 outbreak on the Cardinals.

On Monday, ESPN's Jeff Passan noted St. Louis' series against the Detroit Tigers this week was postponed following 13 positive COVID-19 tests within the Cardinals organization. The team has not played since Wednesday, July 29.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

