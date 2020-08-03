Report: MLB's Field of Dreams Game Between Cardinals, White Sox Canceled

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The Field of Dreams game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago White Sox has reportedly been called off.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, MLB canceled the game that was scheduled for Aug. 13 in Dyersville, Iowa, because it posed "a logistical problem." Rosenthal noted the cancellation was not because of the COVID-19 outbreak on the Cardinals.

On Monday, ESPN's Jeff Passan noted St. Louis' series against the Detroit Tigers this week was postponed following 13 positive COVID-19 tests within the Cardinals organization. The team has not played since Wednesday, July 29.

