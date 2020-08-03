Former Colts OL Coach Howard Mudd in ICU After Motorcycle Accident in Seattle

Michael Perez/Associated Press

Former NFL offensive line coach Howard Mudd was involved in a motorcycle accident last Wednesday and moved to an intensive care unit at a Seattle hospital, according to the Indianapolis Star's Joel A. Erickson.

Erickson wrote that Mudd's wife, Shirley, has shared updates on his status. Mudd underwent orthopedic surgery on his pelvis and was slated for spinal surgery before the procedure was delayed.

Mudd spent seven seasons in the NFL as a player, earning All-Pro honors with the San Francisco 49ers in 1967 and '68. In retirement, the 78-year-old embarked on a successful coaching career that included stops with the Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles, Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame named Mudd as one of three guards for its 1960s All-Decade team after three Pro Bowl seasons with the Niners. The Michigan State alum achieved legendary status through his more than four decades on the sideline, though.

He started as an offensive line coach for two seasons at the University of California before the San Diego Chargers gave him his first shot in the NFL in 1976.

Mudd's longest tenure came with the Colts. He joined the organization in 1998 and remained there until his retirement after the 2009 season. Mudd won a Super Bowl when Indianapolis defeated the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI in 2007.

He ended his retirement to become the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive line coach in 2011 and walked away for the second time with the conclusion of the 2012 season.

Mudd rejoined the Colts as a senior offensive assistant for 2019 to aid in the transition of Chris Strausser and Klayton Adams in their new roles as offensive line coach and assistant line coach, respectively. He stepped down in September.