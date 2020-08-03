West Coast Conference Adopts the 'Russell Rule' for Diversity Hiring Commitment

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

In an effort to increase the number of minority coaches and administrators within the league, the West Coast Conference announced the adoption of the "Russell Rule," named for Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Russell.

Similar to the "Rooney Rule" in the NFL, each school within the WCC will have to include "a member of a traditionally underrepresented community" in its final pool of candidates when hiring for key positions. This includes head coaches and assistant coaches as well as athletic director and senior administrator positions.

According to the release, this is the first conference-wide initiative to improve diversity hiring in Division I athletics.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.