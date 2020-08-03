Raiders Rumors: 2018 2nd-Rounder P.J. Hall Released by Las Vegas

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders have released defensive tackle P.J. Hall, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Hall was a second-round pick in the 2018 draft and appeared in 14 games as a rookie and all 16 games last season. He started 12 of his games in 2019, appearing in 53 percent of defensive snaps for the Raiders, per Pro Football Reference.

The team has apparently decided his 26 tackles and 1.5 sacks weren't enough to keep him on the roster.

Michael Lombardi of The Athletic listed Hall as one of the players on the trade block ahead of the draft in April, although no deal materialized.

General manager Mike Mayock had also put the defensive lineman on notice after the hiring of Rod Marinelli as defensive line coach.

"P.J.'s got a challenge," Mayock said in February, per Vic Tafur of The Athletic. "We have a new defensive line coach coming in, and trust me, Rod Marinelli doesn't put up with anything but 100 percent hustle. Nothing but."

In June, head coach Jon Gruden noted Hall came in overweight last season and was "anxious to see where his weight is," per Anthony Galaviz of the Fresno Bee.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

With players first arriving to training camp at the end of July, this could have been an issue for the 25-year-old.

The Sam Houston State product will now look for a new home while the Raiders will move on with Maurice Hurst and Maliek Collins lining up at defensive tackle.