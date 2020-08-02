Ex-WWE Superstar Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev Share Photo of Newborn Son

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 3, 2020

Artem Chigvintsev, left, and Nikki Bella arrive at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in Hermosa Beach, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Former WWE wrestler Nikki Bella and her partner, Artem Chigvintsev, shared a photo of their baby son on social media Sunday. 

"Our baby boy is here and we couldn't be HAPPIER and more in LOVE!" Bella wrote on Instagram. "Everyone is safe and healthy."

The July 31 delivery came one day before her sister, Brie Bella, and WWE star Daniel Bryan had their second child on Saturday. 

"We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!" Brie Bella wrote on Instagram.  

Related

    Wrestling Quick Takes ⚡

    👀 WWE's next major call-up 📈 How high Is Cardona's ceiling? 🏆 Buy or sell: MJF as the next champ

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Wrestling Quick Takes ⚡

    Graham GSM Matthews
    via Bleacher Report

    Superstars Overdue for New Entrance Theme Songs

    Ruby Riott and eight WWE, AEW names who need a new song

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Superstars Overdue for New Entrance Theme Songs

    Anthony Mango
    via Bleacher Report

    Debating Where SummerSlam Ranks 📈

    How high up is SummerSlam on the hierarchy of WWE PPVs?

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Debating Where SummerSlam Ranks 📈

    Anthony Mango
    via Bleacher Report

    Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan Announce Birth of Newborn Son

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan Announce Birth of Newborn Son

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report