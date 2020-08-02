Ex-WWE Superstar Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev Share Photo of Newborn Son

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Former WWE wrestler Nikki Bella and her partner, Artem Chigvintsev, shared a photo of their baby son on social media Sunday.

"Our baby boy is here and we couldn't be HAPPIER and more in LOVE!" Bella wrote on Instagram. "Everyone is safe and healthy."

The July 31 delivery came one day before her sister, Brie Bella, and WWE star Daniel Bryan had their second child on Saturday.

"We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!" Brie Bella wrote on Instagram.