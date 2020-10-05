Sony Michel out for Patriots vs. Chiefs with Quad Injury, Didn't Travel to KC

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted Michel didn't travel with the team for the Week 4 game after dealing with a quad injury.

It's the latest injury for the third-year player that will keep him off the field. Michel underwent foot surgery in May after also having a knee scope in the summer of 2019 following his rookie season. Still, the University of Georgia product has been durable in the early portion of his career, appearing in 13 games in 2018 and all 16 games last season.

The 25-year-old ran for 931 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie while helping the Patriots win the Super Bowl and followed with 912 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in his second year.

The 2020 campaign was his first without Tom Brady to take away some of the pressure from the running game, and he has responded with 173 rushing yards on an impressive 6.7 average per carry. He topped 100 rushing yards in a game last Sunday for the first time since 2018.

While Michel is a primary piece of the Patriots' offense, they have a crowded backfield with a handful of other options.

Rex Burkhead is a dangerous receiving option out of the backfield, and rookie J.J. Taylor provides depth after he ran for more than 3,000 yards during his collegiate career with the Arizona Wildcats.

Still, Michel was expected to be one of the primary ball-carriers entering the season, and New England will feel his absence if he is out for extended time.