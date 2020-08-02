NASCAR at New Hampshire 2020 Results: Brad Keselowski Earns 3rd Win of Season

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Make it three wins in 2020 for Brad Keselowski.

The veteran driver won the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at the New Hampshire Speedway on Sunday, leading the final 81 laps to close out the victory in convincing fashion.

Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano and Kevin Harvick rounded out the top five. Hamlin won the first stage, while Keselowski took the second.

After the race—which had spectators in attendance and a capacity of around 12,000 fans—Keselowski said on the NBCSN broadcast that it was nice to dominate a race, especially in front of a live audience (h/t Daniel McFadin of NBC Sports):

"We've had a lot of great races this year with the No. 2 car, but we just hadn't really gone out and kind of dominated a race. I was talking to [crew chief] Jeremy Bullins and that's what we need to get to that next level. We're right there, we need to go out and just dominate a race and that's what today was for us. … It's so great to be racing in front of fans again. It feels like forever, so welcome back, guys."

Time to bust out the lobster for Keselowski and crew.

"This is the same tire and similar track to Phoenix and we know that's what you've got to do to win the championship, win Phoenix," he added. "We put on a great show today, we're pumped. The playoffs are a long way away but I'm excited."

Speaking of playoffs, here's how that race looks after Sunday's result:

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson remains on the fringes of the playoff picture, yet again a major storyline after he finished 12th on Sunday. It would be a major disappointment to see Johnson ride off into the sunset without one last berth in the playoffs, but he'll need to put up some very strong performances down the stretch to fight his way in.