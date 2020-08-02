Remy Martin Withdraws from 2020 NBA Draft, Will Return to ASU for Senior Season

Darryl Webb/Associated Press

Arizona State star Remy Martin is returning to the school for his senior season.

The Sun Devils released a video hying up Martin's decision:

The junior guard averaged 19.1 points, 4.1 assists and 3.1 rebounds over 31 games in 2019-20.

Martin originally signaled in March he intended to test the NBA draft waters.

The COVID-19 pandemic has prevented teams from adequately evaluating this year's draft class, however. And without the NBA scouting combine and individual workouts, players were unable to get a firm idea as to their draft stock.

Staying at Arizona State for another year was Martin's best play.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman didn't list him among the top 50 players, nor did he crack the top 80 for Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo. Now, Martin can play his way up 2021 draft boards.

This is obviously a big boost for Arizona State as well. The Sun Devils were 20-11 and on the NCAA tournament bubble prior to the tournament's cancellation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Head coach Bobby Hurley will have his top two scorers back with Martin and Alonzo Verge Jr. sticking around, and he assembled the No. 7 recruiting class in 247Sports' composite team rankings for 2020. Five-star shooting guard Joshua Christopher is the headliner from the group.

Hurley has yet to get Arizona State out of the first round in the Big Dance. That should change in 2021.