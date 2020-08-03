MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand in Week 2 of 2020 Season

1 of 10

30. Pittsburgh Pirates (2-7)

The Pirates slide down the rankings after a 1-5 week and with a minus-12 run differential on the year. Third baseman Colin Moran has been an early bright spot with a 1.072 OPS and an NL-leading five home runs as he tries to hold off rising prospect Ke'Bryan Hayes.

29. Kansas City Royals (3-7)



After an anemic first weekend offensively, the Royals slugged 11 home runs last week, with three from Whit Merrifield and two from new third baseman Maikel Franco. Unfortunately, that didn't stop them from being swept by the White Sox over the weekend when they were outscored 23-9 in three games.

28. New York Mets (3-7)



The Mets have the second-worst run differential in baseball (minus-20) and enter the week mired in a five-game losing streak. The relief corps ranks 28th in the majors with a 6.81 ERA, and they have only managed to nail down two of five save chances on the year. Yoenis Cespedes opted out of the 2020 season Sunday.

27. Arizona Diamondbacks (3-7)



With an MLB-worst minus-25 run differential, it's impressive that the D-backs have even managed to win three games on the year. The offense has simply been nonexistent with a .533 OPS (30th in MLB) and just 27 runs scored in 10 games.

26. Los Angeles Angels (3-7)



The Angels have already blown four saves in five chances, and Shohei Ohtani didn't look much better in his second start of the year after failing to record an out in his 2020 debut. He had an MRI following Sunday's game after dealing with some discomfort in his arm. Mike Trout will return to the team Tuesday after stepping away to be with his wife for the birth of their first child. Unless he learned how to pitch while he was gone, this team still doesn't look like a contender.