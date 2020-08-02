Tigers' Tyler Alexander Struck Out 9 Straight vs. Reds, Ties AL Record

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 2, 2020

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tyler Alexander throws against the Cincinnati Reds in the fourth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader in Detroit, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Tyler Alexander had a very good Sunday afternoon. 

The Detroit Tigers reliever struck out nine straight Cincinnati Reds batters, setting or tying a few records along the way:

                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Joey Votto Put on IL, Reportedly Has COVID-19 Symptoms

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Joey Votto Put on IL, Reportedly Has COVID-19 Symptoms

    Ben Pickman
    via Sports Illustrated

    Cards Expect Positive Tests

    Multiple new positive COVID-19 tests are expected with the Cardinals (Passan)

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Cards Expect Positive Tests

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Tyler Alexander Records 9 Consecutive Strikeouts, Ties AL Record

    Detroit Tigers logo
    Detroit Tigers

    Tyler Alexander Records 9 Consecutive Strikeouts, Ties AL Record

    Bill Baer
    via HardballTalk | NBC Sports

    Ex-Tiger Nicholas Castellanos Hits a Pair of HRs at Comerica Park

    Detroit Tigers logo
    Detroit Tigers

    Ex-Tiger Nicholas Castellanos Hits a Pair of HRs at Comerica Park

    Kirkland Crawford
    via Detroit Free Press