Geronimo Allison Reportedly Opts Out of Lions' 2020 Season Amid COVID-19

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

Detroit Lions wide receiver Geronimo Allison is opting out of the NFL's 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.



Allison joins the growing number of players who are choosing to sit out the upcoming year. Schefter reported the NFL was looking to move the opt-out deadline to Tuesday or Wednesday.

Allison signed a one-year, $1 million deal with the Lions this offseason. Players who voluntarily opt out and aren't considered high-risk candidates receive a $150,000 salary advance and have their contract toll for one season.

The 26-year-old spent his first four seasons with the Green Bay Packers, catching 89 passes for 1,045 yards and six touchdowns in 46 games.

Allison likely would've had a limited role in Detroit's passing game.

Kenny Golladay set career highs in receiving yards (1,190) and touchdowns (11) in 2019 despite Matthew Stafford being limited to eight games. The Lions also have Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola back, and they can reasonably expect more from 2019 first-rounder T.J. Hockenson following an underwhelming rookie campaign.

Stafford, Golladay and Hockenson are all on the reserve/COVID-19 list, however, a designation indicating a player either tested positive for COVID-19 or had close contact with somebody who's carrying the coronavirus.