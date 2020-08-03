Surprising but Realistic Landing Spots for NBA's Top 2020 Free Agents

2 of 5

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Montrezl Harrell has it good with the Los Angeles Clippers. He doesn't have a starting gig, but he's hardly lost in the shuffle—he's mentioned in (if not leading) any reasonable Sixth Man of the Year talks—and usually plays when it matters most.

Still, he might seek a larger gig elsewhere. Or the Clippers might not be willing to pay him what he wants as they have more prominent players on the roster. If he's leaving L.A., he'd have to take a long look at the Charlotte Hornets. He's a North Carolina native, and they're in need of a 5. They also employ his college running mate at Louisville, Terry Rozier.

But why couldn't the Pistons get in this conversation?

Their future is hardly solidified at the center spot, and maybe they aren't looking to break the bank on Christian Wood for what was, essentially, a month-plus of bloated production on a bad team. Maybe they'd prefer Harrell, who might be an expanded opportunity away from stardom. His per-36-minutes averages say if he played that much he'd already provide 24.1 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks.

He would get all the run he wants in the Motor City. The Pistons have four guaranteed contracts on next season's books. Two belong to oft-injured 30-somethings Derrick Rose and Blake Griffin. The others are rookie-scale pacts with Luke Kennard (bothered by knee tendinitis) and Sekou Doumbouya, a 19-year-old with a game as raw as organic granola.

In other words, the runway is cleared for Harrell to take flight. He'd have all the shots he cared to handle, and in the short term, he should be a fun pick-and-roll screener for Rose or Griffin. Longer term, the spotlight is Harrell's to lose. He may not win in Detroit like he can in L.A., but the Clippers probably can't give him the shots, minutes or contract that the Pistons can.