Video: Mike Tyson Looking to KO Roy Jones Jr.; Talks George Foreman's Concerns

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 2, 2020

FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2019, file photo, Mike Tyson attends a celebrity golf tournament in Dana Point, Calif. Tyson is coming back to boxing at age 54. The former heavyweight champion will meet four-division champion Roy Jones Jr. in an eight-round exhibition match on Sept. 12. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
Willy Sanjuan/Associated Press

Mike Tyson is taking his upcoming eight-round bout against Roy Jones Jr. seriously, which is set for Sept. 12 at Dignity Health Sports Arena in Los Angeles.

The legendary boxer discussed his comeback to the ring with TMZ Sports:

"If the opportunity comes, I'm always looking for [a knockout]," Tyson said.

The 54-year-old hasn't had an official match since 2005, but he is ready to return to the ring against another former star in Jones. While it is just an exhibition, it doesn't seem like he is just there to dance around the ring.

"This is search and destroy, and I'm looking forward to recapturing my glory," Tyson added.

Former boxer George Foreman had expressed his concerns to TMZ about Tyson and Jones, 51, getting hurt, even though he kept fighting himself until he was 48 years old. 

"He wasn't worried about getting hurt when he went on his tour of coming back and fighting, so don't worry about us," Tyson responded.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Leo new WBO junior featherweight world titlist

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Leo new WBO junior featherweight world titlist

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    Leo Grinds Out WBO Title Win Over Williams On Showtime’s Boxing Return

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Leo Grinds Out WBO Title Win Over Williams On Showtime’s Boxing Return

    BoxingInsider.com
    via BoxingInsider.com

    Leo claims WBO title with wide win over Williams, George scores KO of the Year candidate

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Leo claims WBO title with wide win over Williams, George scores KO of the Year candidate

    Scott Christ
    via Bad Left Hook

    MatchRoom Boxing Results: Ted Cheeseman Squeezes By Sam Eggington

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    MatchRoom Boxing Results: Ted Cheeseman Squeezes By Sam Eggington

    BoxingInsider.com
    via BoxingInsider.com