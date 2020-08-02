Video: Mike Tyson Looking to KO Roy Jones Jr.; Talks George Foreman's Concerns

Willy Sanjuan/Associated Press

Mike Tyson is taking his upcoming eight-round bout against Roy Jones Jr. seriously, which is set for Sept. 12 at Dignity Health Sports Arena in Los Angeles.

The legendary boxer discussed his comeback to the ring with TMZ Sports:

"If the opportunity comes, I'm always looking for [a knockout]," Tyson said.

The 54-year-old hasn't had an official match since 2005, but he is ready to return to the ring against another former star in Jones. While it is just an exhibition, it doesn't seem like he is just there to dance around the ring.

"This is search and destroy, and I'm looking forward to recapturing my glory," Tyson added.

Former boxer George Foreman had expressed his concerns to TMZ about Tyson and Jones, 51, getting hurt, even though he kept fighting himself until he was 48 years old.

"He wasn't worried about getting hurt when he went on his tour of coming back and fighting, so don't worry about us," Tyson responded.