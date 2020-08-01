Celtics' Marcus Smart Fined $15K for Comments on Officials After Loss vs. Bucks

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

It's a good thing Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart doesn't have too many expenses while playing inside the NBA bubble.

He'll need the extra cash to cover his latest fine.

The penalized Smart $15,000 for criticizing referees following Friday's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

During a postgame meeting with reporters, Smart talked about the officials' decision to overturn a charge late in the fourth quarter on Giannis Antetokounmpo, ensuring the reigning MVP wouldn't foul out in a crucial moment.

"The excuse was I was late on drawing the charge," Smart said, per ESPN's Tim Bontemps.

"Quite frankly, I think we all know what that was about. It was Giannis' sixth foul. [They] didn't want to get him out. Let's just call that [what it is]."

Instead of Antetokounmpo heading to the bench and Boston getting the ball with the score tied at 107, the Bucks retained possession and Antetokounmpo converted a three-point play after being fouled by Smart with 1:28 left in regulation.

Milwaukee won 119-112.

Antetokounmpo and Smart had been battling all game, with the Celtics guard leading his team in scoring despite coming off the bench. Smart finished with 23 points and four rebounds but was still no match for Antetokounmpo, who recorded 36 points, 15 boards and seven assists.

Six of those points (Antetokounmpo converted another three-point play with 37.6 seconds remaining), Smart believes, were unfairly earned.

The former Oklahoma State star will have to fork over $15,000 for saying it out loud.