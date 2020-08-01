Kai Forbath Cut by Cowboys After Greg Zuerlein Contract; Played 3 Games in 2019

Blake SchusterAnalyst IIAugust 1, 2020

En foto de archivo del 15 de diciembre del 2019 el pateador Greg Zuerlein con los Rams de Los Ángeles. El 27 de marzo del 2020 llegó a un acuerdo con los Cowboys de Dallas por tres años. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)
Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys have finalized their change at kicker. 

After signing Greg Zuerlein to a three-year, $7.5 million deal in March, Dallas announced it cut Kai Forbath. The move was first reported by ESPN's Field Yates

Forbath, who was expected to compete for the job this summer, converted on all 10 of both his field-goal and extra-point attempts in three games for the Cowboys last year. 

                

