Kai Forbath Cut by Cowboys After Greg Zuerlein Contract; Played 3 Games in 2019

The Dallas Cowboys have finalized their change at kicker.

After signing Greg Zuerlein to a three-year, $7.5 million deal in March, Dallas announced it cut Kai Forbath. The move was first reported by ESPN's Field Yates.

Forbath, who was expected to compete for the job this summer, converted on all 10 of both his field-goal and extra-point attempts in three games for the Cowboys last year.

