Phillies Reportedly 'Optimistic' Positive COVID-19 Tests Were False Positives

Two days after closing their facilities because of two positive COVID-19 tests from a coach and clubhouse staffer, the Philadelphia Phillies reportedly think those results may have been inaccurate.

Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Phillies are "optimistic" those tests returned false positives as they received access to Citizens Bank Park to hold staggered workouts Saturday.

