Phillies Reportedly 'Optimistic' Positive COVID-19 Tests Were False Positives

Phillies Reportedly 'Optimistic' Positive COVID-19 Tests Were False PositivesAugust 1, 2020
Chris Szagola/Associated Press
Two days after closing their facilities because of two positive COVID-19 tests from a coach and clubhouse staffer, the Philadelphia Phillies reportedly think those results may have been inaccurate.
Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Phillies are "optimistic" those tests returned false positives as they received access to Citizens Bank Park to hold staggered workouts Saturday.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Bauer Sounds Off on Postponements 🗣️