Phillies Reportedly 'Optimistic' Positive COVID-19 Tests Were False Positives

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 1, 2020

General view of Citizens Bank Park as the sun sets during a baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the Philadelphia Phillies, Friday, July 24, 2020, in Philadelphia. The Marlins won 5-2. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Two days after closing their facilities because of two positive COVID-19 tests from a coach and clubhouse staffer, the Philadelphia Phillies reportedly think those results may have been inaccurate. 

Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Phillies are "optimistic" those tests returned false positives as they received access to Citizens Bank Park to hold staggered workouts Saturday. 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

 

