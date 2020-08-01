The Real Winners and Losers from Day 1 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers

0 of 5

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The road to the 2020 Stanley Cup got underway Saturday as the puck dropped for the opening games of the best-of-five qualifying round.

It's a remarkable achievement for the NHL. After COVID-19 derailed the regular season in mid-March, the league and the NHL Players' Association negotiated a return-to-play plan to ensure the crowning of a Cup champion.

Opening day saw five qualifying-round games. Saturday afternoon began with the New York Rangers facing off against the Carolina Hurricanes, the Chicago Blackhawks taking on the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers tangling with the New York Islanders. Saturday evening featured the Pittsburgh Penguins facing the Montreal Canadiens, with the Winnipeg Jets and Calgary Flames as the nightcap.

We can see by the box scores which teams were victorious and how the players performed, but numbers don't always tell the full story. Here's a look at the real winners and losers from opening day of the 2020 Stanley Cup qualifiers.