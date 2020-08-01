The Real Winners and Losers from Day 1 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers

The Real Winners and Losers from Day 1 of the Stanley Cup QualifiersAugust 1, 2020
The road to the 2020 Stanley Cup got underway Saturday as the puck dropped for the opening games of the best-of-five qualifying round.
It's a remarkable achievement for the NHL. After COVID-19 derailed the regular season in mid-March, the league and the NHL Players' Association negotiated a return-to-play plan to ensure the crowning of a Cup champion.
Opening day saw five qualifying-round games. Saturday afternoon began with the New York Rangers facing off against the Carolina Hurricanes, the Chicago Blackhawks taking on the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers tangling with the New York Islanders. Saturday evening featured the Pittsburgh Penguins facing the Montreal Canadiens, with the Winnipeg Jets and Calgary Flames as the nightcap.
We can see by the box scores which teams were victorious and how the players performed, but numbers don't always tell the full story. Here's a look at the real winners and losers from opening day of the 2020 Stanley Cup qualifiers.
Winners: Gary Bettman and Donald Fehr
The NHL and the NHL Players' Association have long had a contentious labor history. There have been three lockouts since Gary Bettman took over as league commissioner in 1993, including one that killed the entire 2004-05 season. Fehr became NHLPA executive director in 2010, leading the players during the 2012-13 lockout that cost half the season.
Expecting the league and the NHLPA to find a way to save this season after COVID-19 derailed the schedule seemed impossible. Led by Bettman and Fehr, however, both sides were able to negotiate a workable return-to-play plan. They also hammered out an extension to the collective bargaining agreement to ensure economic stability over the next six years.
As a result, a 24-team playoff tournament in two hub cities that seemed like a pipe dream has come to pass. There's a good chance a Stanley Cup champion will be crowned this season, and there is no concern about another lockout in the immediate future.
Without the efforts of Bettman and Fehr, there would be no NHL playoff hockey right now.
Loser: Artemi Panarin's Disappointing Performance
The New York Rangers' 3-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of their best-of-five qualifying-round series wasn't as close as the score suggested. Almost invisible in this contest was Artemi Panarin, their most valuable player during the regular season.
Their leading scorer with 95 points in the regular season, the 28-year-old left winger is a finalist for the Hart Memorial Trophy. The game-breaking star was the biggest factor in the Rangers' improvement this season, but while he logged 20 minutes and 35 seconds of time on ice on Saturday, he was held to just one assist.
Panarin wasn't the sole reason for the Rangers' defeat. They got off to a slow start, their power play went scoreless in seven attempts, and sloppy defensive play spoiled a solid effort by goaltender Henrik Lundqvist.
It's crucial for a team's biggest star to show up in playoff action, especially in a short series like this. The Rangers certainly need Panarin at his best to prevent the Hurricanes from running away with the series.
Winner: Carolina Hurricanes' Team Effort
The Carolina Hurricanes put in a strong performance in the opening game of their qualifying series with a 3-2 win over the New York Rangers. But the final score flattered the Rangers, who were dominated by the Hurricanes throughout most of this contest.
Carolina defenseman Jaccob Slavin opened the scoring, assisted on Martin Necas' game-winner and led his teammates with 24 minutes and 40 seconds of time on ice and 7:28 in shorthanded ice time.
Center Sebastian Aho had a goal and an assist while leading all Hurricanes forwards with time on ice of 21:33. Right winger Andrei Svechnikov collected an assist, three shots on goal and three hits, and he was a near-constant scoring threat. Meanwhile, veteran winger Justin Williams fought Rangers forward Ryan Strome and created the screen that led to Aho's goal.
The Hurricanes will look to take a commanding 2-0 lead over the Rangers in Game 2 on Monday.
Winner: Dominik Kubalik's Record-Setting Debut
Chicago Blackhawks winger Dominik Kubalik entered the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs coming off a strong rookie campaign. He led this season's rookie scorers with 30 goals and is a finalist for the Calder Memorial Trophy. He also made quite an impression in his first Stanley Cup playoff game.
The 24-year-old winger tallied two goals and three assists (two of those setting up captain Jonathan Toews) as the Blackhawks thumped the Edmonton Oilers 6-4 in the opening game of their qualifying-round series. According to NHL Public Relations, Kubalik is the first player to tally five points in his playoff debut.
Thanks to Kubalik's efforts, the underdog Blackhawks collected a big series-opening win over the Oilers. They now have a decent shot at pulling off the upset.
Loser: The Edmonton Oilers Defense
The Oilers got off to a lousy start against the Blackhawks. Despite captain Connor McDavid's four-point performance, the Oilers dropped a 6-4 decision in Game 1.
Even with a vaunted offense led by McDavid and Art Ross Trophy winner Leon Draisaitl, shaky goaltending and a sloppy defense was their undoing.
Starting netminder Mike Smith gave up five goals on 23 shots before being replaced in the second period by Mikko Koskinen. Smith wasn't helped by his teammates, as the Blackhawks feasted on the Oilers' defensive breakdowns, which included 17 giveaways.
The Oilers entered this series as the favorite, finishing in fifth place in the Western Conference over the 12th-place Blackhawks. Koskinen could get the start in Game 2 on Monday, but if his teammates don't do a better job in their zone, the Oilers could be in big trouble.