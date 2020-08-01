2020 NBA 2K League: Blazer5, Hornets Venom Sweep to Remain in Playoff Race

Bebeto Matthews/Associated Press

Two nights after dropping a crucial series to the T-Wolves in three games, Hornets Venom bounced back in a big way Friday to salvage Week 11 in the 2K League and remain in prime position for a postseason berth.

Charlotte swept Gen.G Tigers to pick up its eighth win on the season and jump into eighth place. Only the top nine teams in the league are guaranteed a playoff spot with The Ticket tournament deciding who gets the tenth and final spot.

The team hanging onto ninth place after Friday, Blazer5 Gaming, routed Pistons GT in Game 3 to secure its seventh win on the year and remain tied with T-Wolves Gaming, Nets GC and Knicks Gaming in the standings.

Here's how the action played out as Week 11 came to a close.

NBA 2K Results

Highlights

The Hornets used a fourth-quarter comeback against Gen.G, outscoring the Tigers 20-14 over the final frame to pull off the Game 1 win. It was a full team effort with four of the club's five starters scoring in double-figures.

Point guard Snubby continued to lead the offense with 27 points and 11 assists, fighting through a mediocre shooting night (11-of-19 FG) to keep Charlotte's playoff chances alive. Center Type came up big with 10 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks in the paint.

Game 2 wasn't as worrisome for the Hornets as the club took an 18-point lead into the fourth quarter with Snubby once again filling up the stat sheet with 22 points and nine assists, but the lack of drama on the court only added to the intensity in the standings.

The Blazers, meanwhile, continued to coast on the strength of Mama Im Dat Man and OneWildWalnut.

In Game 1 against Detroit, Mama went off for 49 points, while Walnut added 16 points, 18 boards and six assists at center.

The most surprising outcome of the evening came in Game 2, where a slow start by the Blazers in the first quarter led to a 19-8 run that powered the Pistons to their only victory on the night.

Portland quickly made up for it with a 30-point victory in the decisive Game 3 as four players scored at least 16 points. Mama posted 30 points and 13 assists, but it was Walnut who paced the club with 20 points, 17 boards, nine assists and six blocks. Arguably the most important performance from the center this season couldn't have come at a better time.

Already locked into the postseason, the Warriors swept their way to their 13th win this year to close out their regular season.